Kamrup district reviews vote counting preparedness for Assembly Elections

The Kamrup District Administration on April 20, held a key meeting with contesting candidates and their representatives to review arrangements for the counting of votes for the 2026 Assembly elections.

The meeting, held at the District Commissioner’s Office in Amingaon, was chaired by District Commissioner and District Election Officer Deba Kumar Mishra, who briefed attendees on counting procedures and guidelines set by the Election Commission of India.

Officials informed that vote counting for all six Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) in the district will take place at Amingaon on May 4. The DC stressed that only duly authorised counting agents will be allowed inside the counting halls.

Mishra said preparations for the counting process are already underway and emphasised strict adherence to all prescribed norms to ensure a smooth and transparent exercise.

District Development Commissioner Sushanta Kumar Dutta outlined key measures for readiness, including timely submission of details of counting agents and logistical planning.

Discussions during the meeting also covered arrangements such as the setup and allocation of counting tables.

Senior Superintendent of Police Subhasish Baruah, along with additional deputy commissioners, returning officers, the election officer, assistant commissioners, and other senior officials, were present at the meeting.

Officials said all necessary steps are being taken to ensure a secure and orderly counting process.