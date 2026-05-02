Kamrup (M) imposes restrictions around Guwahati counting centre for May 4 vote count

The district administration of Kamrup Metropolitan district has imposed prohibitory restrictions around the vote counting centre in Guwahati to maintain public peace and safety during the counting of votes scheduled on May 4.

According to an official order issued by the Office of the District Commissioner, bursting of crackers, fireworks, victory processions, and sloganeering have been strictly prohibited within a 200-metre radius of the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre, the designated counting centre.

The restrictions will remain in force from 12 midnight to 11:59 pm on May 4, 2026, or until the formal declaration of election results.

The order has been issued by Swapneel Paul, District Magistrate of Kamrup (Metro), under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

The administration has warned that any violation of the order will invite penal action under Section 223 of the BNSS.