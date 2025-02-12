The Kamrup Metro district administration has issued a directive to immediately address the issue of open and hanging wires on street poles, citing public safety concerns.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kankan Sharma, ACS, invoked Section 152(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, stating that such exposed wires pose a physical nuisance and obstruction to public movement.

He has ordered all concerned parties to secure, manage, and dress the open wires within seven days to mitigate the hazard.

Failure to comply with the directive may result in penalties under Section 223 of BNSS, 2023, and an absolute order under Section 155.



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If the responsible agencies fail to act, the pole-owning authorities will be directed to remove the nuisance at the cost of cable owners, including cutting and seizing undressed cables.

Further non-compliance could lead to enforcement actions under Section 160, allowing law enforcement to remove the hazard and impose penalties.

Those with objections or reasons for non-compliance have been asked to appear before the SDM on February 14, 2025, at 4 PM at Room No. 8, 2nd Floor, Office of the District Commissioner, Kamrup Metro.