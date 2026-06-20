Kamrup Metro becomes first district in Assam to surpass HPV vaccination target

Kamrup Metropolitan district has become the first district in Assam to exceed its target under the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccination Programme, achieving an impressive 100.9 per cent coverage and setting a benchmark for cervical cancer prevention in the state.

Implemented under the Government of India's Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP), the HPV vaccination campaign was launched across Assam on March 15, 2026, as a special three-month drive aimed at protecting adolescent girls from cervical cancer.

According to official data, Kamrup Metropolitan vaccinated 12,655 adolescent girls against a target of 12,539, surpassing the assigned goal and achieving 100.9 per cent coverage.

Under the programme, 14-year-old girls were administered a single dose of the Gardasil-4 HPV vaccine free of cost. The vaccine offers protection against Human Papillomavirus (HPV), a major cause of cervical cancer among women.

Vaccination sessions were conducted at all health facilities equipped with cold chain points across the district under the supervision of designated medical officers. Officials ensured that vaccination services reached all eligible beneficiaries during the campaign period.

The district administration attributed the achievement to coordinated efforts by health officials, frontline workers and administrative authorities. The campaign was carried out under the leadership of Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner Swapneel Paul and District Development Commissioner Parijat Bhuyan.

Key contributions were also made by Joint Director of Health Services (In-Charge) Dr. Narayan Dutta Sharma, Additional Chief Medical and Health Officer (Family Welfare) Dr. Bhupendra Kumar Bhuyan, District Immunisation Officer Dr. Bhabendra Kumar Das and District Nodal Officer for the HPV vaccination campaign Dr. Mukuta Medhi.

Throughout the campaign, vaccination data and beneficiary information were regularly uploaded to the U-WIN Portal to ensure effective monitoring and reporting.

Health officials described the achievement as a significant milestone in Assam's efforts to prevent cervical cancer and strengthen adolescent health services through expanded immunisation coverage.