Kamrup (Metro) declares October 21 as local holiday for Diwali celebration

In a directive issued by the Governor of Assam, the Kamrup (Metro) district administration has announced Tuesday, October 21, as a local holiday in observance of Diwali, the Festival of Lights.





As per the notification, all state government offices and educational institutions within the district will remain closed under the provisions of the National Industrial (NI) Act. The order further extends to financial institutions, invoking Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. This section authorises the closure of banks and related institutions on officially recognised holidays, in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs’ guidelines.





Officials and institutions across Kamrup (Metro) have been informed in advance to ensure smooth observance of the district-wide holiday. Residents may visit the General Administration Department’s official website or contact the department via email for further clarification or details.





The initiative is aimed at enabling government employees to celebrate Diwali with their families and manage their festive expenses comfortably. Diwali, one of India’s most cherished festivals, symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, and is celebrated with immense enthusiasm across the nation.