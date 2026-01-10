Kamrup Metro DEO clarifies voter list row, denies multiple entries under single house number

The Office of the District Election Officer (DEO), Kamrup Metropolitan, on January 9 dismissed an allegation claiming that 22 voters were included under a single house number in the 35 No. New Guwahati Legislative Assembly Constituency.

According to election officials, the complaint alleged that 22 voters were enrolled under one house number, prompting the district election machinery to initiate a field-level verification. The verification was conducted by the Booth Level Officer (BLO) concerned.

Based on the BLO’s report, officials clarified that the allegation was misleading. Only 11 voters were found to be registered under house number 136, contrary to the claim of 22 voters. The remaining 11 voters were enrolled under different house numbers — 156(1), 236(a) and 136(b), and belong to separate families.

The BLO report further stated that two families are currently registered under house number 136. These families belong to Makbul Hossain (son of Anjur Ali) and Javed Ali (son of Banu Ali). Both families reside in the same premises and are enrolled at Polling Station No. 103, Ganesh Mandir Higher Secondary School (Girls’ Wing).

Election officials also noted that as per the 2014 electoral roll, prior to the delimitation of assembly constituencies, the two families were listed under house number 236 at Polling Station No. 113, Ganesh Mandir High School (Boys’ Wing), which earlier fell under the erstwhile No. 8 Dispur Legislative Assembly Constituency.

The DEO stated that the allegation that 22 voters were newly added under a single house number is “completely false and baseless”. Officials said the confusion arose due to discrepancies in house number references, which have since been identified at the booth level. The process of correcting the house numbers is currently underway.

Reiterating its commitment to transparency, the District Election Officer, Kamrup Metropolitan, said efforts are being made to ensure an accurate and error-free electoral roll.