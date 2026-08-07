Kamrup Metro orders flyover safety checks, tighter e-rickshaw regulation amid road safety concerns

The Kamrup Metropolitan District Road Safety Committee has directed officials to step up monitoring of flyovers, regulate e-rickshaw movement and ensure strict implementation of passenger safety measures by 24x7 bars and hotels in Guwahati.

A meeting of the committee was held at the conference hall of the District Commissioner's Office under the chairmanship of Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner Swapnil Paul.

The meeting was attended by District Development Commissioner Manjit Barkakati, Additional District Commissioner Raja Baishya, District Road Safety Committee Member Secretary Abhijit Choudhury, ADCP Traffic-2 Mrinmoy Goswami, Regional Transport Authority Secretary Tamsin Aftab, District Transport Officer Himanshu Kumar Das and officials from the Public Works, Health, Excise and other departments.

At the outset, the District Commissioner reviewed the progress of decisions taken during the previous meeting, with particular focus on road safety measures in the city.

The issue of two-wheelers skidding on the Maharaja Prithu Flyover during the rainy season received special attention. Paul directed the committee's sub-committee to regularly inspect and monitor the condition of all flyovers under its jurisdiction and take timely measures to prevent accidents.

The committee also held detailed discussions on the regulation and rational management of e-rickshaws to ensure smoother and more orderly traffic movement across the city.

Safety measures for customers of establishments operating round the clock were also reviewed. All bars and hotels permitted to operate 24x7 were directed to continue providing mandatory pick-up and drop-off facilities for their customers.

The District Commissioner instructed the Excise Department and the District Transport Officer (Enforcement) to maintain regular vigilance and ensure compliance with the directive.

The meeting stressed the need for closer coordination among government departments and the adoption of practical and timely measures to improve road safety and traffic management in Guwahati.