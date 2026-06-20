Kamrup Metro schools directed to launch cleanliness drive ahead of high-profile visit to Assam

The Inspector of Schools-cum-District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO), Kamrup Metropolitan, has directed all government and private schools in the district to undertake extensive cleanliness, sanitation and campus beautification measures ahead of the proposed visit of high dignitaries to Assam.

In an official order issued on June 20, Inspector of Schools Dipika Choudhury instructed all heads of educational institutions to ensure that school campuses and surrounding areas are thoroughly cleaned and maintained in a hygienic and presentable condition.

The order also directs schools to organise a special cleanliness drive on June 21, involving teachers, students and other stakeholders, to ensure that campuses remain neat, attractive and welcoming.

School authorities have been asked to take immediate steps to improve sanitation and beautification within their premises and maintain a clean environment throughout.

The directive has been issued on a priority basis in view of the upcoming visit of a team of high dignitaries to the state. According to reports, the move comes ahead of the expected visit of the Prime Minister of Japan to Assam.

The education department has instructed all institutions to treat the matter as most urgent and ensure full compliance.