In response to the escalating temperatures and ongoing heatwave, schools in the Kamrup Metro district are set to operate under revised hours.



The decision, made in the interest of public well-being by the District Commissioner, affects all government, provincialised, and private schools in the region.



This adjustment will take effect from Wednesday, 11th June 2025, and will remain in place until Monday, 16th June 2025.

The new timings will see Lower Primary (L.P.) Schools operate from 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM, Middle Elementary (M.E.) Schools from 7:30 AM to 12:00 noon, and Higher Secondary (H.S.) Schools from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM. These changes aim to mitigate the impact of the scorching heat on students and staff. The adjustments are part of broader measures to ensure the safety and comfort of those attending school.



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In addition to the revised timings, schools have been instructed to conduct morning assemblies indoors or in shaded areas to avoid prolonged sun exposure.



Outdoor activities are prohibited during this period. This measure is intended to protect students from the adverse effects of the high temperatures, which have been uncharacteristically persistent for this time of year.

To further safeguard students' health, schools are required to implement multiple water breaks during school hours. The directive suggests ringing three to four water bells to remind students to stay hydrated. Schools must ensure an adequate supply of drinking water facilities on their premises to accommodate these needs.

Ventilation and cooling are also a focus, with schools directed to confirm that all fans are operational and classrooms are well-ventilated. These efforts are crucial to maintaining a conducive learning environment despite the challenging weather conditions.

This prompt response from the district authorities reflects a proactive approach to managing the health risks associated with high temperatures. By adjusting school schedules and activities, they aim to minimise disruption while prioritising the welfare of students and staff in the Kamrup Metro district.