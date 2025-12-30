Kamrup Metro schools to remain shut for a week as cold wave grips Guwahati

All government and provincialised schools in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district will remain closed for one week from December 31, 2025, in view of extreme cold weather conditions prevailing in the region.

The decision has been taken to safeguard the health and well-being of students, district education authorities said on December 30.

The advisory was issued by the Office of the District Elementary Education Officer-cum-District Mission Coordinator, Samagra Shiksha, Kamrup (Metro), following approval from the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metropolitan).

As per the order, schools will remain closed from December 31, 2025, to January 6, 2026, and are scheduled to reopen thereafter, subject to further instructions.

Education officials have directed all heads of schools to ensure that students, parents, and staff are adequately informed about the temporary closure. Schools have also been advised to ensure that no academic or co-curricular activities are conducted during this period and to make necessary arrangements for the smooth resumption of classes after reopening.

The advisory clarified that private schools have been advised to take an independent decision in the interest of students, considering the prevailing weather conditions.

The order has been circulated to the Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha Assam, the Deputy Commissioner and Additional District Commissioner of Kamrup Metro, and other concerned education officials for information and necessary action.