“Kamrup District Police Reserve will be formed as model Police Reserve of the Assam,” said Kamrup Superintendent of Police Ranjan Bhuyan during the Chief Minister’s gift distribution ceremony to the government-recognised reporters of Kamrup District on Tuesday at Abhaypur near Amingaon in the Kamrup District Police Reserve complex.

The distribution ceremony was presided over by the District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra. The gifts were distributed to the seventy-six government-recognised reporters of Kamrup district.

The event was attended by Kamrup Superintendent of Police Ranjan Bhuyan, Additional District Commissioners Pranab Dutta Goswami and Kamal Barua, Rangia Co-District Commissioner Devashish Goswami, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Somalin Shubdarshini and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Jaan Kishore Gogoi. Speaking at the function, Kamrup District Commissioner Dev Kumar Mishra thanked the media representatives for their cooperation in implementing various public welfare schemes and development works.

DC Mishra, who recently visited the Kamrup District Police Reserve for the first time, was fascinated by the natural environment of the area. He said the police reserve will be beautified and improved in the coming days and congratulated the Kamrup Police for already constructing the stadium with their own efforts.



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Ranjan Bhuyan during his speech welcomed the government-recognised reporters of the Kamrup district and also expressed his appreciation. During his speech, SP Ranjan Bhuyan expressed his concern over the Kamrup District Police Reserve and said “The police reserve complex of Kamrup district started since 1998, CRPF personnel were stayed in this complex, however during the last Lok Sabha elections this police reserve was repaired and partially transferred the Kamrup district police reserve here in this place.”

SP Bhuyan also emphasised, “I was informed about this place once Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma visited the District and the Assam CM assured to develop the police reserve complex. As a part of this matter, the CM sent the guardian minister of this district to check the complex. However, the guardian minister visited this complex a few days ago. We are also trying our best to make this police reserve complex as a model police reserve complex in Assam.”

During the program, SP Kamrup Ranjan Bhuyan also thanked the government recognised reporters for their help in many situations and requested all to continue it in future along with giving best wishes.