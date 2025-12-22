Kamrup police seize Yaba tablets worth Rs 7.5 crore in major drug bust

Kamrup Police on Monday, December 21 seized a large consignment of psychotropic substances valued at approximately Rs 7.5 crore during a targeted operation in the district.

The recovery was made by a police team led by ASP (Headquarters) Kalyan Pathak, which intercepted around 50,000 Yaba tablets weighing close to five kilograms. The contraband had been cleverly hidden in specially designed secret compartments, police officials said.

According to ASP Pathak, the seizure was carried out as part of an ongoing investigation into organised drug trafficking networks operating in the region. “The estimated market value of the recovered tablets is around ₹7.50 crore, highlighting the magnitude of the illegal drug trade we are dealing with,” he said.

Two individuals, identified as Faizuddin Ali and Mohiruddin, residents of Chatla village under Sarthebari Police Station, were arrested at the spot. Police confirmed that legal proceedings under relevant sections of the law have been initiated against the accused.

Officials said the operation marks another significant success in Kamrup Police’s sustained crackdown on narcotics syndicates. Under the leadership of ASP Pathak, the district police have intensified surveillance and intelligence-based operations to disrupt drug supply chains.

Earlier this year, police teams led by Pathak dismantled a trafficking network near Baihata Chariali, seizing large quantities of psychotropic substances and arresting multiple individuals linked to cross-border smuggling. In another case, heroin packets were recovered from a Guwahati-bound vehicle, preventing their distribution in urban areas. Coordinated raids have also been conducted across rural pockets of Kamrup, where synthetic drugs were being circulated among vulnerable populations.

The latest seizure underscores both the evolving tactics used by traffickers to conceal contraband and the growing effectiveness of law enforcement efforts to counter them. Kamrup Police reiterated their commitment to maintaining zero tolerance against drug trafficking and organised crime in the district.