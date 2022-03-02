Kamrup: Parents of more than 10 students of Kamrup District stranded in Ukraine were reached out yesterday by the representatives of the district administration following the instruction of the Chief Secretary of Assam.

Some of the students are-

1. Sahil Anowar, S/o -Kashar Ali Ahmed, Nagarbera

2. Arif Mahfuz Siddique, S/o -Abu Bakkar Siddique, Nagarbera

3. Jakaria Atikur Rahman Hussain, S/o -Amzad Hussain, Nagarbera

4. Faruque Abdulla, S/o-Askar Ali Mandal

5. Hasanul Islam, S/o-Abdur Rashid, Nagarbera

6. Akib Mustab Ahmed, S/o Amiruddin Ahmed, Dampur

7. AKhtar Ali, S/o Amzed Ali, Dampur

8. Shahid Iqbal Sharif, S/o Siddique Ali, Dampur

9. Himjyoti Talukdar, S/o Hemendra Kr Talukdar, Sualkuchi Hospital Road

10. Ankur Jyoti Thakuria

Senior Functionaries of Kamrup District Administration visited the residences of the students and reassured the parents and guardians about the initiatives of the government for the safe return of all from Assam stranded in Ukraine.

The representatives also assured that all the arrangements of evacuation are being looked after by the Government of Assam in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Govt of India. Govt of India is working on evacuating the stranded Indian Nationals from Ukraine by launching Operation Ganga to bring them back safely. Four senior Union Ministers are also sent to the neighboring countries of Romania, Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia to personally lead the evacuation efforts through these countries. The representatives urged the parents to keep faith in the Government in its effort.

It may be mentioned here that one student from the district namely Deepshikha Das from Bongshar, Sualkuchi is already been evacuated from the war-torn country with the other 28 students of Assam.

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