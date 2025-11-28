Kanchanjunga Express upgraded to LHB coaches, marking major boost for Northeast rail travel

Rail connectivity in the Northeast has received a significant boost as the Sealdah–Sabroom Kanchanjunga Express has been officially upgraded with modern LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) introduced the upgraded rake this week, replacing the older ICF coaches as part of Indian Railways’ broader modernisation drive for long-distance services.



According to railway officials, the new LHB formation includes AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper, and general unreserved coaches, along with a pantry car and End-on-Generation power cars. Equipped with FIAT bogies, the revamped rake promises smoother rides, reduced noise, and superior braking efficiency, offering passengers a safer and more comfortable travel experience.



The upgrade is expected to particularly benefit passengers travelling through the challenging curves and gradients of Assam and Tripura. “Travellers can look forward to reduced jerks, better stability at higher speeds, and enhanced safety due to the anti-telescopic design of LHB coaches, which minimises the risk of derailment,” said a railway official.



Passengers have welcomed the move, calling it a long-awaited improvement to one of the region’s most heavily used trains. The Sealdah–Sabroom Kanchanjunga Express plays a vital role in connecting students, workers, tourists, and business travellers between Kolkata and Tripura. The upgraded rake is expected to further boost tourism and economic activity in both North and South Tripura, including Sabroom.



Railway authorities also confirmed that more long-distance trains in the region will gradually transition to LHB rakes, highlighting Indian Railways’ commitment to enhancing safety standards and modernising passenger amenities across its vast network.