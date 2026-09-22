Karam Puja reflects Chay tribal community’s bond with nature, brotherhood: CM Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, September 22, said Karam Puja reflects the Chay tribal community’s deep connection with nature, prosperity and brotherhood.

In a post on X, Sarma described Karam Puja as a sacred ritual closely associated with the folk traditions and faith of the Chay tribal community.





चाय जनजातीय समाज की लोकपरंपरा और आस्था से जुड़ा पावन करम पूजा प्रकृति के प्रति कृतज्ञता, समृद्धि और भाईचारे का संदेश देता है। ढोल-मांदल की थाप और झूमर की लय से सजा यह पर्व हमारी समृद्ध लोक-संस्कृति की जीवंत झलक प्रस्तुत करता है।



करम पूजा के पावन अवसर पर चाय जनजातीय समाज के सभी… pic.twitter.com/iTJjEkCsRl — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 22, 2026

He said the festival conveys a message of gratitude towards nature, prosperity and brotherhood, while its celebrations featuring the beats of the dhol-mandal and the rhythm of jhumur offer a glimpse into the state’s rich folk culture.

Sarma extended greetings to members of the Chay tribal community and people across Assam on the occasion.

“On the sacred occasion of Karam Puja, heartfelt greetings to all brothers and sisters of the Chay tribal society and to all the people of Assam,” he said.