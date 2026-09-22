Karam Puja reflects Chay tribal community’s bond with nature, brotherhood: CM Himanta
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, September 22, said Karam Puja reflects the Chay tribal community’s deep connection with nature, prosperity and brotherhood.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, September 22, said Karam Puja reflects the Chay tribal community’s deep connection with nature, prosperity and brotherhood.
In a post on X, Sarma described Karam Puja as a sacred ritual closely associated with the folk traditions and faith of the Chay tribal community.
He said the festival conveys a message of gratitude towards nature, prosperity and brotherhood, while its celebrations featuring the beats of the dhol-mandal and the rhythm of jhumur offer a glimpse into the state’s rich folk culture.
Sarma extended greetings to members of the Chay tribal community and people across Assam on the occasion.
“On the sacred occasion of Karam Puja, heartfelt greetings to all brothers and sisters of the Chay tribal society and to all the people of Assam,” he said.
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