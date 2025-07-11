Karbi Accord: CEM Tuliram Ronghang seeks Assam CM’s intervention to fast-track autonomous status

In a major step toward realizing the long-standing demand for an Autonomous State under Article 244(A) of the Indian Constitution, the Forum for Hills Autonomous State Movement (FHASM) Alliance—comprising 21 organisations—led by Chief Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Dr. Tuliram Ronghang, submitted a detailed memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Thursday.

The memorandum pressed for the early and earnest implementation of the Autonomous State demand and raised several issues surrounding the Karbi Peace Accord, officially known as the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) signed in 2021. The delegation urged the state government to ensure that all commitments made under the agreement are fulfilled without further delay.

During the high-level deliberation, Chief Minister Sarma assured the delegation that he would facilitate a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the earliest to push forward the core demands. He also gave his commitment to initiate a tripartite dialogue involving the central government, the state government, and representatives of the Karbi and Dima Hasao hill areas within the next three months.



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The delegation and the Chief Minister discussed several critical aspects of the Karbi Accord. Among them was the establishment of an airport in Karbi Anglong, a project already in progress and expected to significantly boost connectivity and development in the region. The creation of a Karbi Welfare Council was also highlighted, aimed at ensuring targeted support for Karbi people living outside the jurisdiction of the KAAC. Another point of discussion was the official recognition and promotion of the Karbi language. The government is awaiting a formal proposal from a KAAC-appointed committee to notify Karbi as an Associate Official Language and begin steps for its wider promotion at the national level.

The delegation was joined by His Highness Longsing Ronghang, the Traditional King of the Karbis, along with Member of Parliament Amarsing Tisso, MLA Darsing Ronghang, KAAC Executive Members, Members of Autonomous Council, former MP and CEM Dr. Jayanta Rongpi, and ex-CEM Jotson Bey. Senior government officials including Assam DGP Harmeet Singh, IPS, Principal Secretary Biswa Samal, IAS, and ADGP (Special Branch) Hiren Chandra Nath, IPS, were also present.

Members from 21 organisations affiliated with the FHASM Alliance were part of the delegation. These included the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), Karbi Cultural Society, Karbi Lammet Amei, Karbi Students’ Association, Karbi Women’s organisation KNCA, and other regional bodies representing youth, student, and grassroots interests.

The Alliance expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting and reaffirmed their commitment to continue the democratic movement to secure constitutional rights, political autonomy, and inclusive development for the indigenous tribal communities of the hill districts.