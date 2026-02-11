Karbi Anglong administration expels three declared foreigners

The Karbi Anglong district administration has issued another set of expulsion orders against three individuals declared foreigners by the Foreigners’ Tribunal (FT) in the district.

The orders, issued by newly appointed District Commissioner Aranyak Saikia, IAS, on February 10, 2026, direct the three individuals to leave the territory of Assam and India within 24 hours of receiving the notice.

The individuals named in the order are Md. Tajuddin, son of Md. Abdul Kalam, a resident of Lengri village, who was declared a foreigner in FT Case No. 144/2009 (Reference Case No. 200/2008 from SSP (B), Karbi Anglong); Md. Khurshed Ali, son of Late Jubed Ali, a resident of Dodo Colony, declared a foreigner in FT Case No. 239/2008 (Reference Case No. 288/2007); and Md. Amir Hussain, son of Late Nur Islam, a resident of Tila Basti, declared a foreigner in FT Case No. 147/2009 (Reference Case No. 229/2008). All three fall under the jurisdiction of Khatkhati Police Station.

Citing Section 2 of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, the orders state that their continued presence in India and Assam is detrimental to the interests of the general public and the internal security of the state. They have been instructed to exit the country through the Dhubri, Sribhumi (Karimganj), or South Salmara-Mankachar border routes.

The administration has warned that in case of non-compliance, appropriate action will be taken to enforce their removal under the provisions of the Act.

Copies of the expulsion orders have been forwarded to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Karbi Anglong, for execution and submission of compliance reports; the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) for confiscation of any movable or immovable property in favour of the government; Electoral Registration Officers for deletion of their names from voter lists; the Supply Department for cancellation of ration cards; the UIDAI for cancellation or freezing of Aadhaar cards; and all district department heads to ensure their exclusion from government social security schemes and grants.

The action is part of the Assam government’s ongoing enforcement of Foreigners’ Tribunal verdicts concerning declared illegal immigrants, particularly in districts such as Karbi Anglong. Similar expulsion orders under the same Act have been issued in the district in recent weeks.