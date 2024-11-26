The Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang has made a strong appeal to remove illegal settlements in Karbi Anglong, reportedly set up by suspected individuals from Manipur's Kuki community.

Speaking at a land patta distribution event in Howraghat, Ronghang claimed that nearly 1,000 individuals from the Kuki community have entered Karbi Anglong, with around 500 families allegedly encroaching on the Karbi hills.

"The illegal settlements must be vacated immediately," Ronghang asserted, urging swift action to address the encroachment.

With fresh violence erupting in Manipur, there have been fears of mass influx of people from Manipur to Karbi Anglong in Assam.

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