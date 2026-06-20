Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council gears up for grand 75th foundation day celebrations

The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council will celebrate its 75th Foundation Day, marking the Platinum Jubilee of the autonomous council, with a series of ceremonial, cultural and commemorative events across Diphu and Hamren on June 23.

The milestone celebration commemorates 75 years of democratic self-governance under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and is expected to witness participation from public representatives, government officials, community leaders and citizens from across the region.

The programme will begin at 8:00 am with the unfurling of the National Flag at Rangsina Sarpo Ahongjai, Taralangso, the KAAC Secretariat Building in Diphu, and simultaneously at the KAAC Branch Secretariat in Hamren, West Karbi Anglong.

Tributes will be paid at 8:30 am to prominent Karbi leaders and visionaries Semson Sing Ingti, Khorsing Terang and Sarsing Teron (Langkung Habe) at Rangsina Sarpo Ahongjai and their respective memorial sites in Diphu.

The main open session will be held at 11:00 am under the chairmanship of Raju Tisso. The event will be attended by Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member of KAAC and MLA of Rongkhang, as the Chief Guest, while Amarsing Tisso will attend as the Guest of Honour.

Several prominent dignitaries, including elected representatives, Executive Members and MACs of KAAC, district officials, former council leaders and representatives of social and student organisations, are expected to participate in the celebrations.

A special cultural evening dedicated to the memory of late Sum Ronghang will commence at 5:00 pm. The programme will honour the noted cultural figure, AIR artiste, former Chief Executive Member of KAAC and former Assam Cabinet Minister. The cultural event will feature the screening of the Karbi feature film TASAM.

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations will conclude with the illumination of the KAAC Secretariat Building and all government offices under the administrative control of the Council at 6:00 pm.

The 75th Foundation Day celebrations are expected to highlight the rich legacy of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and its contributions towards self-governance, cultural preservation and socio-economic development in the hill districts over the past seven decades.