Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council marks 75th Foundation Day with appointments, awards and cultural events

The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) celebrated its 75th Foundation Day on Tuesday, June 23, with a series of events, including flag unfurling ceremonies, tributes to prominent leaders, distribution of appointment letters and awards, and cultural programmes.

The celebrations began with the unfurling of the National Flag at the KAAC Secretariat at Taralangso in Diphu and the Hamren KAAC Branch Secretariat.

Homage was paid to Semson Sing Ingti, Khorsing Terang and Sarsing Teron (Langkung Habe) at Rangsina Sarpo Ahongjai, Taralangso, and at the sites of their statues in Diphu.

An open session was later held under the chairmanship of KAAC Chairman Raju Tisso. Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang attended as the chief guest, while Lok Sabha MP Amarsing Tisso was present as the guest of honour. Several legislators, council members and senior officials also attended the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Ronghang highlighted the council's achievements and reiterated its commitment to the development of Karbi Anglong.

During the event, appointment letters were distributed to chairpersons of Territorial Village Development Committees (TVDCs) and TET-qualified lower primary assistant teachers under the KAAC Primary Education Department. Ronghang also handed over the keys of a newly constructed house to noted Karbi folk singer and cultural icon Pakhila Lekthepi.

In a significant administrative development ahead of the foundation day celebrations, Headsing Rongphar and Kadom Terangpi were appointed as Executive Members of the 13th Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. Former Howraghat MLA Darsing Ronghang was also appointed as a nominated member of the council.

The occasion also saw the presentation of the CEM Lifetime Achievement Awards 2026 across various fields, along with certificates and medals to outstanding badminton players.

The celebrations were scheduled to continue into the evening with a cultural programme dedicated to the memory of late Sum Ronghang, a noted cultural figure, AIR artist, former Chief Executive Member of KAAC and former Assam Cabinet Minister.

The KAAC Secretariat building and government offices under the council's administrative control were also set to be illuminated as part of the celebrations, followed by the screening of the Karbi feature film Tasam.

Established in 1951, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council is one of the oldest autonomous councils in the Northeast and plays a key role in the administration and development of the Sixth Schedule district.