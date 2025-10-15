Karbi Anglong CEM launches “Purthimi Akemang 2.0,” empowering indigenous communities with land rights

In a landmark move to strengthen land rights for indigenous communities, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) under the leadership of Chief Executive Member Dr. Tuliram Ronghang has launched “Purthimi Akemang 2.0”, the second phase of its ambitious free land patta distribution initiative.

Building on the remarkable success of “Purthimi Akemang 1.0,” which distributed 1 lakh land pattas to deserving families, the new phase seeks to include those who were left out earlier, ensuring comprehensive coverage across Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.

Spanning 26 constituencies, the initiative will run until January 30, 2026. Dr. Ronghang has directed all Members of the Autonomous Council (MACs) to identify convenient and accessible locations within their respective constituencies to streamline the patta distribution process.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr. Ronghang emphasized that “Purthimi Akemang 2.0” reflects KAAC’s unwavering commitment to land justice, socio-economic stability, and empowerment of indigenous families, providing them with legal ownership and a stronger sense of security.

With this new phase, KAAC aims to bring long-awaited relief and recognition to thousands of indigenous households, reaffirming its vision of inclusive development and equitable growth for every community in the region.