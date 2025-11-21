Karbi Anglong groups petition NCST over illegal encroachment; commission to conduct inspection

A delegation comprising representatives of the Karbi Students’ and Youth Council (KSYC), Dimasa Students’ Union (DSU–Delhi), IPTKA, ASDC (S), and several allied tribal organisations submitted a petition to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) in New Delhi, highlighting widespread illegal encroachment across protected lands in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts of Assam.

The memorandum was submitted to NCST Member Nirupam Chakma at Lok Nayak Bhawan, Khan Market. It raised serious concerns over encroachment of Professional Grazing Reserves (PGRs), Village Grazing Reserves (VGRs), government and departmental land, and forest areas by non-tribal settlers — a violation of the 6th Schedule and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The organisations stated that the PGR at Kheroni in West Karbi Anglong and the VGR at Howraghat in Karbi Anglong are crucial to the livelihood and cultural practices of indigenous Karbi and Dimasa communities but have been unlawfully occupied by outsiders.

They alleged that despite constitutional safeguards, large-scale illegal immigration has altered the demographic structure, leading to political capture of certain constituencies under the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

The petition named three elected representatives—Pawan Kumar Rai, Bhimkan Chauhan and Ajit Dey—claiming they are immigrants who gained political office due to mass voter enrolment of illegal settlers. Citing NRC data, the delegation claimed that nearly 1.5 lakh illegal immigrants are residing in Karbi Anglong district.

The organisations also reported incidents of violence against indigenous residents, including assaults on February 15, 2024, and accused local authorities of failing to act against illegal settlers or protect tribal communities. The memorandum argued that continued encroachment and demographic shifts pose a threat to the survival of indigenous groups in their ancestral homeland.

The petitioners urged the NCST to direct immediate eviction from PGR and VGR lands, ensure safety and rights of Karbi and Dimasa tribes, prevent demographic manipulation, and initiate an inquiry into alleged electoral irregularities. They also submitted maps, land status reports and documentation of encroachments in support of their plea.

Meanwhile, NCST has decided to conduct an on-ground inspection in Karbi Anglong and will constitute a committee to investigate the issues raised by the tribal organisations.