Karbi Anglong on fast track to progress with landmark projects under KAAC leadership

A transformative wave of development is sweeping through Karbi Anglong as the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), under the dynamic leadership of Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, launches a series of high-impact infrastructure and cultural projects across the district.

On Friday, CEM Ronghang conducted an on-site inspection of the 12.1-km four-lane road project from 8 Kilo Garden to Birla Bazar in Diphu—a flagship initiative excluding the proposed flyover.

He was joined by Howraghat MLA Darsing Ronghang, Executive Members Ritesh Enghi, Surjya Rongphar, Madhuram Lekhte, MACs Johnny Timung and Mohan Tisso, KAAC Board Chairman, and key departmental officials.

The road, designed with side drains, a central divider, and landscaped greenery, is expected to become a model of modern road infrastructure in the hill district.



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As a tribute to cultural heritage, a towering statue of Karbi legendary figure Rangsina Sarpo is set to be installed in front of the Assam University Diphu Campus along the Diphu-Lumding road. Statues of other iconic Karbi figures will grace major roundabouts along this stretch, highlighting the community's proud legacy.

Looking ahead to December, Diphu is preparing to unveil a series of major infrastructure assets, including an international-standard swimming pool, a state-of-the-art cancer hospital, a modern flyover, and a beautification lake project—all aimed at boosting public health, urban aesthetics, and connectivity.

With CEM Ronghang at the helm, Karbi Anglong is entering a new era of inclusive growth and regional pride. The projects signal not just infrastructural upliftment but a broader socio-cultural revival in one of Assam’s most prominent hill districts.