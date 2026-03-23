Karbi Anglong poll battle lines drawn: BJP faces tough fights across all five ST seats

The nomination process for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections concluded on March 23, setting the stage for high-stakes contests across all five Scheduled Tribe (ST)-reserved constituencies in Karbi Anglong.

With candidates from major parties filing papers, the region is gearing up for intense electoral battles, particularly between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress–APHLC alliance.

In 108-Bokajan LAC, a direct contest is shaping up between BJP candidate Surjya Rongphar and Congress-APHLC nominee Raton Engti, making it one of the key battlegrounds in the hill district.

The 109-Howraghat constituency is also witnessing a competitive race, with BJP’s Lunsing Teron facing Sanjeeb Teron of the Congress alliance, both candidates commanding significant local support.

In 110-Diphu LAC, the contest is expected to be closely fought between BJP’s Niso Terangpi and J.I. Kathar, president of the All Party Hills Leaders Conference, representing the opposition alliance.

Moving to West Karbi Anglong, the 111-Rongkhang seat features BJP candidate and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang against Congress contender Augustine Enghee. The seat is widely viewed as favourable to the BJP based on recent political trends.

In 112-Amri LAC, BJP’s Dr. Habe Teron is set to face APHLC candidate Bikram Hanse in another direct contest, rounding out a series of BJP-versus-alliance battles across the district.

With scrutiny of nominations scheduled for March 24 and the last date for withdrawal on March 26, the focus now shifts to campaigning. Polling will be held on April 9, with results to be declared on May 4.

As campaigning begins, key issues such as development, Sixth Schedule autonomy, and local leadership are expected to dominate discourse in the hill districts, with the BJP aiming to retain its stronghold and the opposition alliance seeking to consolidate anti-incumbency sentiment.