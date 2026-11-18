underway in Karbi Anglong, saying projects worth over Rs 3,000 crore were at different stages of execution as the hill district marked its 75th Foundation Day.

In a post on X, Sarma said Karbi Anglong's journey over the past 75 years had been marked by resilience, identity and transformation. He had attended the district's Foundation Day celebrations, where a performance featuring 15,000 dancers was among the major attractions.

Describing the cultural performance as a celebration of Assam's traditions, Sarma said it reflected the region's cultural identity and pride, following similar large-scale celebrations of Bihu, Bagurumba and Jhumur.

The chief minister said development in the hill district extended beyond cultural events, highlighting the implementation of the Karbi Anglong Peace Accord and infrastructure and education initiatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He said road connectivity was being strengthened, new schools and model colleges were being built, and educational opportunities were being expanded.

Sarma also highlighted the foundation stone laying for Assam's second Sainik School in Karbi Anglong. He said the government was working to bring new-age industries, including pumped storage projects, to the region to create employment opportunities for local youth.

Describing the government's approach as a holistic development vision for Assam's hill districts, Sarma said the focus was on protecting cultural identity while expanding education, infrastructure and livelihood opportunities.

He said regions once associated with militancy and uncertainty were now witnessing changes in stability and development, adding that the government was committed to making Karbi Anglong's next 75 years more remarkable.