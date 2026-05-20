Karbi Anglong steps up census readiness, DC chairs key preparatory meeting

Ahead of the upcoming nationwide Census exercise, the Karbi Anglong district administration on Tuesday held a crucial preparatory meeting to review readiness and ensure smooth implementation of Census operations across the district.

The meeting, chaired by Karbi Anglong District Commissioner Aranyak Saikia, IAS, was held at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s Office and attended by senior officials from various departments.

The discussions focused on streamlining preparations in line with Census guidelines and timelines prescribed by the government.

Addressing officials, DC Aranyak Saikia stressed the importance of coordinated planning, timely execution and strict compliance with official procedures to ensure the successful conduct of the Census process.

He urged departments to remain fully prepared and take proactive measures for smooth implementation of all Census-related activities.

Highlighting the significance of public involvement, Saikia said awareness generation and active community participation would play a crucial role in ensuring effective Census operations.

Additional District Commissioner P.K. Gupta, ACS, briefed officials on the operational roadmap and timeline for the exercise. He informed that house listing activities are scheduled to begin from August 2, while training programmes for master trainers, enumerators and supervisors will be conducted according to the government schedule.

The meeting also reviewed key logistical and operational issues, including identification of training venues, appointment of enumerators and supervisors, availability of materials and infrastructure, and compliance with official circulars and directives.

Officials were directed to ensure full departmental coordination and work in accordance with prescribed guidelines to facilitate seamless Census operations across Karbi Anglong district.