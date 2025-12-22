Assam CS rushes to West Karbi Anglong as KAAC CEM’s house torched, Kheroni blockade triggers widespread unrest

Widespread unrest gripped Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district on December 22 following the forcible removal of indigenous protesters who had been on an indefinite hunger strike, triggering a massive road blockade at Kheroni and incidents of arson and vandalism across several localities.

The crisis began in the early hours when authorities cleared hunger strikers at Phelangpi under Kheroni police station. The protesters, primarily belonging to Karbi and other indigenous communities, had been staging an indefinite hunger strike for over 15 days, demanding eviction of alleged illegal settlers from Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) lands. The agitators cited constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule, asserting that protected tribal lands were being encroached upon.

In response to the clearance drive, thousands of protesters, including women, elders, youths and students, swiftly mobilised and blocked the key Kheroni Bridge, also known as Thong Nokbe, bringing vehicular movement to a complete halt. Demonstrators sat on the roadway, raised slogans and demanded direct negotiations with Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member Dr. Tuliram Ronghang.

More than 1,000 police personnel were deployed in and around Kheroni to prevent escalation as crowds swelled throughout the day. While the blockade itself remained largely peaceful, reports soon emerged of widespread destruction in Kheroni’s Nepali Basti and adjoining areas. Eyewitnesses alleged that agitators demolished boundary fencing, set fire to several shops and homes, vandalised a school bus and damaged multiple vehicles, including an ambulance meant for public emergencies.

Tensions escalated further in the afternoon with unconfirmed reports claiming that protesters set ablaze the residence of KAAC CEM Dr. Tuliram Ronghang in Donkamokam. The alleged arson targeting the council chief’s residence heightened concerns over law and order, prompting additional security deployment across sensitive areas of the district.

As violence spread, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota visited the affected areas to take stock of the situation. He reviewed the security arrangements and directed law enforcement agencies and the district administration to take all necessary steps to restore peace and harmony. Officials said efforts were being made to engage community leaders and explore avenues for dialogue to defuse the crisis.

The situation remained highly tense on Monday evening after fresh incidents of arson were reported around 5.40 pm in Kheroni Ghat under Kheroni police station, where several shops and houses were allegedly set on fire. Security forces continued area domination and patrols to prevent further flare-ups.

Sources indicated that protests and related incidents may continue, with core grievances over land rights and alleged encroachments on PGR and VGR lands still unresolved. The developments have once again underscored the deep-seated tensions in Sixth Schedule areas over the protection of tribal land and identity.

Authorities have appealed to all sections to maintain calm and refrain from violence, assuring that concerns would be addressed through dialogue and constitutional means as efforts to restore normalcy in West Karbi Anglong continue.