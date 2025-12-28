‘Karbi Anglong’s Heisenbergs’: Himanta Biswa Sarma flags zero respite for drug dealers

Assam police have struck a major blow against drug trafficking with the seizure of 19 kilogrammes of opium valued at Rs 1.2 crore in Karbi Anglong district.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the significant bust on social media, warning drug dealers that law enforcement would relentlessly pursue them across the state.

"Whether you're Karbi Anglong's 'Heisenbergs' with 19 kg of opium worth ₹1.2 cr or hauling 40 cartons of suspected Burmese Win cigarettes, Assam police will find you and catch you," he stated, referencing the fictional drug lord from the television series Breaking Bad.

The chief minister emphasised there would be no respite for those involved in the narcotics trade, reaffirming the government's commitment under its Assam Against Drugs campaign. "No respite for drug dealers, as our fight continues relentless," he added.

The seizure marks one of the larger opium hauls in recent months and reflects intensified enforcement efforts across the state as authorities work to dismantle drug supply networks operating in the region.

In a separate development, police in Tinsukia district arrested two suspected drug suppliers on Friday evening, December 26, during a raid in the Bidya Nagar area of Ledo. The operation, led by Roshan Thapa, in-charge of the Ledo Police Outpost, resulted in the arrest of Monchu Haisa and Azi Mamai.

Officers recovered seven packets of suspected banned substances concealed inside soap containers. The seizure was made possible through intelligence inputs and cooperation from local residents. Both suspects are being interrogated to trace their supply network, with further action to be taken under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.