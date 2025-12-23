Karbi groups end hunger strike after assurance from Assam government, situation continues to remain tense

Representatives of the Karbi community, who had been on an indefinite hunger strike since December 6 demanding protection of indigenous land rights, called off their protest on Tuesday following assurances from the Assam government, Cabinet Minister Ranoj Pegu said.

Addressing the media, Pegu said the state government initiated discussions with the hunger strikers after receiving reports of their deteriorating health condition. During the engagement, the protesters were urged to withdraw the strike in the interest of their well-being, following which they agreed to end the agitation.

“The concerns raised by the Karbi community, particularly those related to land rights and the protection of indigenous interests, are serious and merit careful and responsible consideration,” Pegu said, adding that the government has assured the community that their issues would be addressed within the constitutional framework.

The minister clarified that land administration in Karbi Anglong falls under the constitutional jurisdiction of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC). While land revenue and related matters are managed by the Council, the state government does not exercise direct administrative control over land governance in the Sixth Schedule areas.

However, Pegu acknowledged that disputes and confusion have emerged in recent years regarding land parcels that are not officially notified as Professional Grazing Reserves (PGR) or Village Grazing Reserves (VGR). He noted that such ambiguities have wider implications linked to the concept of Greater Karbi Anglong and the preservation of Karbi identity.

“In view of the evolving situation, I requested the Assam government to urgently convene a meeting with the protesters. Following this request, the hunger strike was called off,” Pegu said.

He further stated that the government will soon hold a formal meeting involving all stakeholders to deliberate on the demands raised by the Karbi community and to explore a permanent, lawful and just resolution to the land-related issues.

Karbi Anglong witnessed a renewed spell of unrest on Tuesday morning despite the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), raising fresh concerns over the law-and-order situation in the hill district.

According to official sources, thousands of people allegedly took to the streets in open defiance of the prohibitory orders, leading to heightened tensions across several areas. During the unrest, multiple motorcycles were reportedly set ablaze, further aggravating the situation and triggering panic among local residents.

Assam Director General of Police Harmit Singh, accompanied by several senior police officers, arrived in Karbi Anglong late at night to assess the ground situation and coordinate efforts to restore order.

Security forces have intensified patrolling in sensitive areas, while authorities have appealed to the public to maintain calm and refrain from spreading rumours. The situation remains tense but under close watch as officials continue efforts to stabilise the region.