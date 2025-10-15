Karbi organizations submit memorandum to CEM on Tapat incident and Assam-Meghalaya border issues

A coalition of Karbi organizations, led by the Karbi Students’ Association (Central Executive Committee) (KSA-CEC) along with the Joint Action Committee for Autonomous State (JACAS), Karbi Farmer Association (KFA), Karbi Youth Association (KYA), Karbi Unemployed Youth Association (KUYA), Karbi Students’ & Youth Council (KSYC), Karbi Anglong Women Justice Forum (KAWJF), and Karbi Anglong Indigenous Youth Association (KAIYA), has submitted a joint memorandum to Dr. Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

The memorandum addresses the recent Tapat incident and ongoing concerns impacting indigenous Karbi communities along the Assam-Meghalaya border in West Karbi Anglong.



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The coalition expressed alarm over escalating insecurity, rising tension, and administrative neglect faced by border residents, highlighting the Tapat incident as a pressing concern demanding immediate action.

The memorandum calls on the CEM to implement urgent and sustained measures to safeguard the safety, dignity, and rights of Karbi people while reinforcing the territorial integrity and governance of KAAC-administered areas.

The KSA-CEC reaffirmed its solidarity with affected communities and its commitment to protecting Karbi interests and identity. The coalition urged the KAAC, the Government of Assam, and all relevant stakeholders to take decisive steps to restore peace and security in the region.