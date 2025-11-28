Assam Assembly okays formation of council for Karbis living outside autonomous body

The Assam Assembly on Friday passed the Karbi Welfare Autonomous Council Bill, 2025, establishing a new welfare body for Karbi people who reside outside the jurisdiction of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.



The bill, introduced by Minister for Tribal Affairs (Plain) Ranoj Pegu, was approved through a voice vote. This development aims to improve representation and support for Karbis who do not fall within the Sixth Schedule autonomous council area, addressing longstanding demands for inclusive welfare mechanisms among communities living outside their traditional regions.

Alongside the passage of the Karbi Welfare Autonomous Council Bill, the Assam Assembly also approved seven other amendment bills pertaining to the Mising, Rabha Hasong, Tiwa, Sonowal Kachari, Thengal Kachari, Deori autonomous councils and the Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council. These amendments were designed to address various aspects of governance and administration within these bodies, ensuring that the legislative framework remains current and responsive to evolving needs.

A key focus of these amendments is the enhancement of transparency, accountability, and financial discipline. The legislative changes insert new sub-clauses into the governance structure of the councils, aiming to create stronger oversight and more effective management of council resources. These measures are expected to improve public trust in the functioning of the autonomous bodies and reinforce the state’s commitment to transparent governance.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Pijush Hazarika moved and secured passage of the Moran Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Matek Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Both bills were also passed by voice vote. These legislative updates are part of a broader initiative to streamline and modernise the administration of autonomous councils in Assam.

The government’s approach with these legislative actions indicates an intent to provide more effective welfare, representation, and support to smaller ethnic communities across Assam. The focus on financial discipline and accountability underscores the importance placed on responsible governance and the prudent use of public funds within these autonomous entities.

Members of the Assembly highlighted that the new and amended council bills come after consultations and reflect the needs of the communities involved. The measures passed are expected to directly impact the delivery of services and the inclusion of groups that have previously been outside the remit of established autonomous bodies.