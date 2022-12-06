Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 6 informed that multiple complaints have been registered against AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal for his contentious statements made against women.

Sarma said this while speaking on the sidelines of a public meet in the state's Nalbari district where he announced a slew of developmental projects.

“With regard to this, all cases have been transferred to the Karimganj Police”, the CM added.

It needs mention here that AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal was under the eye of a political storm following his derogatory comments made against women fraternity with respect to their marriageable age.

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of various schemes in Bongaigaon on December 5 Sarma said that Ajmal is a cheap politician and he has no right to speak against the Hindu Community.

He also said that Ajmal’s remarks have hurt people’s sentiments and he should refrain from giving such lewd comments.

“If he is ready to bear the expenses of children, I will come forward and advise everyone to give birth to as many children as they can. And, if he can't bear the expenses, he has no right to pass such comments”, Sarma added.

“Children will be born, they will not be able to school, they will not be able to study. What is the point in giving birth to so many children if such facilities are not provided to children,” he said.

The Assam CM also requested that Muslim women to give birth to children and make them doctors or engineers or professors, adding, ''If children are deprived of basic education, our society and our culture will be destroyed''.

Sarma further stated that Ajmal has made those remarks for political gain and to get the votes of the Muslim population.

He further urged people not to listen to cheap people like Ajmal.

Sarma on December 6 inaugurated the Nalbari Science Centre and Planetarium at Milanpur, Nalbari which is Assam’s first 3D and the fourth planetarium in the state which is built at an estimated cost of Rs 8crores 50 lakhs rupees.

The Planetarium is equipped with the latest technologies and would motivate the students to adopt science & technology as a career option.

The foundation stone of the Planetarium was laid in the year 2012.

''The government has planned to undertake development projects of around 15 thousand crores in the entire Assam,'' Sarma said while addressing the gathering.

He also said that this is for the first time in the history of Assam that developmental works covering the entire Assam have been taken up.