In yet another crackdown on drug trafficking, the Karimganj police have intercepted a significant consignment of banned drugs, valued at approximately Rs 10 crore.

The raid, conducted in the Dharmanagar slum area under the jurisdiction of the Badarpur police station, marks another blow to the illicit drug trade plaguing the region.

During the operation, designated as AS/01/JC/6796, law enforcement authorities discovered a stash of suspected heroin concealed within 110 soap boxes, totaling around 1,200 units.

The contraband was found concealed within a truck purportedly originating from Mizoram, indicating the extensive reach of the illicit network.

The arrest of a key suspect, identified as Siyaab Uddin, underscores the police's commitment to dismantling the drug syndicates operating with impunity.