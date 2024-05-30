In an urgent alert issued today, authorities have warned residents of Karimganj to exercise caution as water levels in several local water bodies, including the Kushiara, Barak, Longai, and Singla rivers, have surged to perilous heights. The advisory specifically cautions against engaging in any activities such as selfies, photography, swimming, or other adventurous pursuits in these areas due to the heightened risk to personal safety.

The alert comes as a result of rapidly rising water levels, which pose a significant threat to individuals venturing near these water bodies. Officials emphasize the need for residents to stay informed about the situation and take appropriate measures to ensure their safety.

Residents are urged to refrain from approaching the banks of these rivers and to avoid any activities that could put them at risk of being swept away by the strong currents. Additionally, authorities advise against driving through flooded areas and encourage residents to adhere to any evacuation orders issued by local authorities.

Efforts are underway to monitor the situation closely and provide timely updates to the public as conditions evolve. Authorities stress the importance of heeding these warnings and taking proactive steps to stay safe during this period of heightened risk.