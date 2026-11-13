At least 23 people have died in a tragic accident in Kaziranga, with Golaghat Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnanil Deka confirming the toll.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 13 expressed deep grief over the incident, saying the scale of the loss had shaken the state.

In a post on X, Sarma extended his condolences to the families of those killed and said the government’s immediate priority was to ensure that the injured received the best possible medical treatment without delay.

"No words can ease their pain, but I want them to know that they are not alone. All of Assam stands with them in this hour of grief," the chief minister said.

He added that State Cabinet Minister Atul Bora was at the site and personally overseeing relief arrangements.

Sarma also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and strength for the bereaved families.

The accident occurred in the Kaziranga area earlier on Friday. The death toll has reached 23, according to the Golaghat SSP.

Further details about the circumstances of the accident, the number of injured and the identities of the victims are awaited.