The Golaghat district administration has decided to take strict measures to prevent road accidents following the tragic collision at Rangajan in Kaziranga on November 13, which claimed 26 lives.

A high-level administrative meeting was held in Kaziranga following directions from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The meeting was attended by Golaghat District Commissioner Biswajit Phukan, Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka, Kaziranga Divisional Forest Officer Arun Vignesh, and senior officials from the police, Transport Department and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

District Commissioner Biswajit Phukan said the meeting reviewed measures to ensure that an accident similar to the Rangajan tragedy does not recur on the national highway. He said the district administration would adopt a stricter approach in accordance with the Chief Minister's directions.

SSP Swapnaneel Deka said the NHAI had been directed to improve road infrastructure within the next three days. He warned that action would be taken against the agency if the necessary improvements were not carried out within the stipulated timeframe.

Meanwhile, the owner of the accident-involved Traveller, Anzir Ali, has been booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), among other provisions. The section relates to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The allegations against him include responsibility for an incident that resulted in multiple deaths.

Police have also decided to tighten enforcement against e-rickshaws and all commercial passenger vehicles to prevent violations and improve road safety.

In a related development, four enforcement checkers have been identified as Tutu Dutta, Sudipta Anurag Bora, Dushyanta Madhab Baruah and Biswajyoti Handique. Two assistant enforcement checkers, Robin Gogoi and Khirod Neog, have been suspended.