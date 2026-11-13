Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the death of 24 people in a devastating road accident near Kaziranga National Park in Assam’s Golaghat district and announced financial assistance for the victims’ families.

The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will receive Rs 50,000 each.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister’s Office said, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the accident in Assam’s Golaghat district. At this time of grief, I extend my condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

The accident took place near Rangajan, close to Hathikuli Tea Estate in the Kohora range, along National Highway 715, when a passenger minibus collided head-on with a container truck.

At least 24 people were killed and several others injured, according to reports.

The injured were initially taken to Kohora Model Hospital, while those in critical condition were referred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.

Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Atul Bora, who is also the local MLA, reached the accident site and supervised the rescue and relief operations. Bora said he had come across the aftermath of the crash while returning from Guwahati and joined local residents in helping rush the injured to hospitals.

Preliminary police findings indicated that the minibus was travelling at high speed and may have violated traffic restrictions imposed in the Kaziranga area. Golaghat Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka said investigators suspected that the driver lost control of the vehicle before it collided with the container truck.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident. The exact number of passengers travelling in the minibus and other details are being ascertained.

The tragedy has triggered grief across Assam, with political leaders and public representatives expressing condolences to the families of those killed and calling for better road safety measures.