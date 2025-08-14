Kaziranga bids farewell to Mohanmala, the park’s 85-year-old guardian elephant

Kaziranga National Park has lost one of its most cherished protectors. Mohanmala, the park’s oldest departmental elephant and a steadfast sentinel for decades, passed away on Thursday at the age of over 85, succumbing to age-related ailments.

Mohanmala’s journey with Kaziranga began on May 17, 1970, when she was entrusted to the park by a forest officer for anti-poaching and security operations. For more than three decades, she patrolled the park’s sprawling grasslands and dense forests, often braving dangerous encounters with armed poachers to safeguard Kaziranga’s world-famous rhinos and other wildlife.

Her courage and loyalty became legendary within the Forest Department, earning her a place in the park’s history as a silent yet formidable force against wildlife crime.

As per departmental norms, Mohanmala retired at the age of 60, spending her twilight years under the affectionate care of park staff who considered her family. Despite specialist veterinary treatment for age-related ailments since December last year, her health gradually declined.

On Thursday, Kaziranga’s forest officials and staff bid her an emotional farewell with full departmental honours — a tribute to her unparalleled service. Her passing has left a deep sense of loss among park workers and the local community, many of whom grew up seeing her as a living embodiment of Kaziranga’s resilience and spirit.