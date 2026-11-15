The owner of the mini-bus involved in the fatal road accident in Assam’s Kaziranga, which claimed 26 lives, was arrested by Bokakhat Police from Nagaon district on the evening of November 14.

The accused, Anjir Ali, was arrested amid an investigation into multiple alleged traffic violations and safety lapses involving the vehicle.

Investigators suspect that the vehicle's mandatory speed-control mechanism had been tampered with by the owner and driver to allow it to make more trips and earn higher fares.

The mini-bus had reportedly been booked several times for overspeeding before the accident. It was fined Rs 4,000 in Jorhat on March 3 after allegedly being caught travelling at 102 kmph. It had also received multiple overspeeding challans in the Kaziranga area.

The vehicle had 12 traffic challans amounting to Rs 38,500 already paid, while another penalty of Rs 4,000 remained outstanding.

Golaghat Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnanil Deka had earlier said the mini-bus was travelling at high speed and had violated restrictions imposed near Kaziranga National Park. Police suspect that the driver lost control before the vehicle collided with a container truck.

Deka said the outstanding Rs 4,000 penalty was the applicable fine in Assam for overspeeding by a commercial vehicle.