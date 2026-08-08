Kaziranga eco-sensitive zone may be reduced from 10 km to 1 km: Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma outlined a series of proposed development initiatives for Bokakhat and announced plans to rationalise the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) around Kaziranga National Park, with the state government seeking to reduce its extent from the existing default 10-kilometre limit to one kilometre through formal notification.

During his visit to Bokakhat, Sarma said the government was examining several infrastructure-related requirements in the area, including the development of a stadium and improvements to the town's civic infrastructure.

“There are several development-related challenges in Bokakhat that we intend to address, including the development of a stadium, improvements to the town’s infrastructure, and other key projects,” Sarma said.

He said preliminary discussions had been held on the proposed projects and indicated that he would visit Bokakhat again to review the requirements in greater detail before finalising concrete plans.

The chief minister also highlighted the issue of the eco-sensitive zone around Kaziranga as a key factor affecting development activities in areas surrounding the national park.

According to Sarma, the ESZ currently extends up to 10 kilometres by default as the zone has not yet been formally notified. He said the state government would work towards submitting a proposal to the Centre within the next two months for formal notification and demarcation of the zone.

“Once there is a proper notification, the eco-sensitive zone will be reduced to one kilometre, which will significantly ease many of the existing constraints,” Sarma said.

He added that several pending issues concerning the region had already been addressed, with some proposals either denotified or finalised.

Sarma said formal demarcation of the ESZ would provide greater clarity on the regulatory framework and facilitate the implementation of development projects in and around Bokakhat.

The proposed move is expected to have implications for infrastructure and other development activities in areas adjoining Kaziranga, where restrictions associated with the eco-sensitive zone have been a longstanding issue for local authorities and residents.