Kaziranga officials to the rescue: Elephant calf reunited with mother

Forest officials and a rescue team at Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve successfully reunited an elephant calf with its mother after it got separated.

Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, Dr Sonali Ghosh, informed that the forest patrol team was alerted by local residents at Borjuri Basti in Bokakhat at around 4 am on July 5.

Villagers informed them that a calf had been left behind while the elephant herd was making its way back into the park via the Veroni corridor.

Ghosh said, "The patrolling party immediately responded to the situation and reached the spot, where another team from Agoratoli Range had also arrived. Upon arrival, we observed the calf running around a paddy field, moving towards the tea garden area in Sapjuri. The Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) rescue team was promptly informed, and they joined our efforts to safely capture the calf."

She added, "The calf was successfully rescued and transported to CWRC for a preliminary examination to assess its health status. Fortunately, the examination revealed that the calf was fully healthy, with no signs of injury, disability, or disease. Given the calf's healthy condition, it was deemed essential to reunite it with its mother and herd as soon as possible. To facilitate this, the calf was taken to the Veroni area, which is a known corridor for elephant movement in and out of the park. Two departmental elephants were deployed to track the movement of the herd."

The Field Director of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve further said that, at around 8:30 am, the mother elephant responded to the calf's calls and emerged from the park.

"The reunion was successfully facilitated, and the mother elephant took the calf in its care. The mother, as well as the assumed immediate family from the herd, safely escorted the calf back into the park, marking a successful conclusion to the operation," Ghosh said.