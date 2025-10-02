Kaziranga elevated corridor gets union cabinet nod; Himanta thanks PM Modi for Rs 6,957 crore project

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet after the approval of the widening of the Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-715, which includes the much-awaited 34 km elevated corridor through Kaziranga National Park.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by the Prime Minister, approved the project for widening and improvement of the existing carriageway to a four-lane stretch, along with wildlife-friendly measures for the Kaziranga section.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister wrote: “My gratitude to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the Union Cabinet for approving the widening of the 4 Lane Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of the NH-715 at a cost of ₹6,957cr.”

Highlighting the significance of the elevated corridor, Sarma said it will ensure smooth traffic movement while protecting wildlife that often falls victim to road accidents. “This is a major infrastructure project which will transform connectivity in Assam and open a new template of human-animal coexistence,” he added.

Calling the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor a “game-changer,” the Chief Minister said it would allow unhindered high-speed vehicular movement along with restriction-free animal crossings, thereby ensuring faunal preservation.

Sarma also extended his thanks to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for his support, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, describing the project as “truly transformational” and a milestone in shaping Assam’s transport landscape.

The project, to be executed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode, covers a total length of 85.675 km with an estimated capital cost of ₹6,957 crore.