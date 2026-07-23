Kaziranga elevated corridor tender soon, Gohpur-Numaligarh tunnel plan gains pace: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 23 announced that the tender for the ambitious Kaziranga Elevated Corridor will be floated within the next few days, while planning for the proposed Gohpur-Numaligarh Tunnel is progressing rapidly.

In a post on X, Sarma said the tunnel project is being designed as a landmark infrastructure initiative.

"The tender for Kaziranga Elevated Corridor will be floated in a few days while extensive planning is underway for the Gohpur-Numaligarh Tunnel, which will be an engineering marvel," the Chief Minister posted.

The Kaziranga Elevated Corridor is expected to improve traffic flow along the national highway passing through the Kaziranga landscape while helping reduce human-wildlife conflict, particularly during the annual floods when animals cross the highway.

The proposed Gohpur-Numaligarh Tunnel is envisioned as a major connectivity project that will significantly cut travel time between north and south Assam, enhancing transport, trade and strategic mobility across the Brahmaputra.

The Chief Minister's announcement signals that two of Assam's flagship infrastructure projects are moving into the implementation phase, with the elevated corridor set for tendering and the tunnel advancing through detailed planning.