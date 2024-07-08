The ongoing floods in Assam's Kaziranga National Park have resulted in the deaths of 131 wild animals, including six rhinos, according to Field Director Sonali Ghosh. The park, known for its one-horned rhinoceros population, has been severely impacted by the recent deluge.

Among the casualties, 100 hog deer and two sambar deer drowned in floodwaters. Further, 17 hog deer, one swamp deer, one rhesus macaque, and an otter pup died while under care. Two hog deer were killed in vehicle collisions.

Despite the grim toll, park authorities and forest department officials have managed to rescue 97 wild animals during the floods. The situation in the park is gradually improving, but 69 out of 233 forest camps remain submerged.

The flooding has affected various ranges within the park, with the Kaziranga range having 22 camps underwater, followed by 20 in the Bagori range and 14 in the Agratoli range. Four camps have been evacuated due to rising water levels.

The impact of the floods extends beyond wildlife, with human casualties rising to 66 across Assam. In the last 24 hours alone, eight people lost their lives in flood-related incidents. Over 27.74 lakh people across 28 districts are still affected by the floods.

Rescue teams from the NDRF, SDRF, Fire & Emergency Services, and local administration continue their efforts to assist those impacted by the floods. As waters begin to recede, authorities are focusing on both human safety and wildlife conservation in the affected areas.