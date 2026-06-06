Kaziranga home to six of India's eight stork species, 45% of raptors: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, June 6, highlighted the rich avian diversity of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, stating that the protected area is home to six of India's eight stork species and nearly 45 per cent of the country's raptor species.

In a post on X, the Office of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma (OfficeofHBS) said Kaziranga continues to serve as a thriving habitat for some of India's most remarkable bird species and reflects the success of conservation efforts in Assam.

The post also noted that Kaziranga hosts the highest number of nesting sites for the Pallas's Fish Eagle in India, underscoring the park's significance as a key bird conservation habitat.

"Kaziranga continues to showcase the success of conservation in Assam," the Chief Minister's office said in the post.

A thriving habitat for some of India's most remarkable bird species, @kaziranga_ continues to showcase the success of conservation in Assam.



Home to:

✅ 6 of India's 8 stork species

✅ 45% of India's raptor species

✅ Highest nesting sites for Pallas's Fish Eagle in India pic.twitter.com/QGf9n72lid — Office of HBS (@OfficeofHBS) June 6, 2026

While globally renowned for its population of the one-horned rhinoceros, Kaziranga is also recognised for its diverse birdlife and ecologically rich wetland and grassland ecosystems that support both resident and migratory species.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the national park remains one of India's most important biodiversity hotspots and attracts wildlife enthusiasts, researchers and birdwatchers from across the world.