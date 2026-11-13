The mini-bus involved in the fatal collision with a container truck in Assam's Kaziranga reportedly had a history of traffic violations, with 12 challans amounting to Rs 38,500 already paid and another penalty of Rs 4,000 outstanding.

The accident claimed 23 lives, Golaghat Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnanil Deka confirmed on Friday.

Deka said the mini-bus, identified as a Traveller, was travelling at high speed and had violated restrictions imposed near Kaziranga National Park. Police suspect that the driver lost control before the vehicle collided with the container truck.

"The bus was running at very high speed, violating restrictions imposed near the park. We think that the accident took place when the driver of the mini-bus lost control, and the vehicle collided with the container truck," Deka said.

The outstanding Rs 4,000 penalty is reportedly the applicable fine in Assam for overspeeding by a commercial vehicle.

The SSP also said the exact number of people travelling in the mini-bus was not immediately known.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep grief over the tragedy, saying the scale of the loss had shaken the state.

In a post on X, Sarma extended his condolences to the families of those killed and said the government's immediate priority was to ensure that the injured received the best possible medical treatment without delay.

"No words can ease their pain, but I want them to know that they are not alone. All of Assam stands with them in this hour of grief," the chief minister said.

He added that Cabinet Minister Atul Bora was at the accident site and personally overseeing relief arrangements. Sarma also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and strength for the bereaved families.

Bora, who is also the local MLA, said he witnessed the aftermath of the accident while returning from Guwahati and joined efforts to help rescue the injured.

"While returning from Guwahati, I witnessed this very unfortunate incident. I saw several students who had died on the spot. We tried to rush the injured to the hospital. I sent one of my vehicles, while other members of the public also came forward with their vehicles and helped in the rescue operation. Such an incident has never happened before," he said.

The accident occurred in the Kaziranga area on November 13. Police are yet to ascertain the exact number of passengers in the mini-bus, while further details about the injured and the identities of the victims are awaited.