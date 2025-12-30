Foreign tourist footfall to Kaziranga rises 127% in three years: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 30, announced a sharp rise in foreign tourist arrivals to Kaziranga National Park over the last three years, reflecting growing global confidence in Assam’s tourism and conservation efforts.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the world is discovering Kaziranga “like never before,” noting a 127.3 per cent surge in foreign tourists. He attributed the growth to improved conservation measures, rich cultural heritage and community-driven tourism initiatives.

“Come and experience #AwesomeAssam,” Sarma wrote, calling the rise a new benchmark for wildlife destinations worldwide.

The world is discovering @kaziranga_ like never before.



A 127% surge in foreign tourists reflects rising global confidence in Assam’s conservation, culture and community-driven tourism, setting new benchmarks for wildlife destinations worldwide.



Come & experience #AwesomeAssam pic.twitter.com/eOuZhRO1OF — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 30, 2025



According to data shared by the Chief Minister, Kaziranga received 2,947 foreign tourists in 2022–23, which increased to 6,699 foreign visitors in 2025–26 till December 27, 2025, marking the surge over a three-year period.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Kaziranga National Park is globally renowned for its one-horned rhinoceros and diverse wildlife. The steady rise in international tourists is seen as a boost to Assam’s tourism economy and a validation of the state’s focus on sustainable, conservation-led tourism.

The Assam government has been actively promoting the state as a global tourism destination by highlighting its biodiversity, cultural heritage and participation of local communities.