The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) has invited Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar to visit the park. The 'Thank You' gesture comes after the actor donated Rs 1 crore to the park's animal welfare.

The actor gave the money to the chief minister's relief fund in 2019. He witnessed the tragic situation of wild animals during the Assam floods and expressed his heartbreak at learning about the devastating impact of the floods in Assam.

"All affected, humans or animals, deserve support in this hours of crisis. I'd like to donate 1 Cr each to the CM relief fund & for Kaziranga Park rescue," Akshay's tweet read.

The park authority showed Akshay Kumar the work done with his generous contribution in a social media post shared on March 19.

"Shri Akshay Kumar @akshaykumar, your donation is used for construction of high land, floating camps, anti-poaching camps and development of wetland," the park authority tweeted.

The KNPTR authority shared a video that showed the Donga anti-poaching camp, Karasing anti-poaching camp, Potahi wetland, Bandardubi road cum highland, and floating camp that were either rebuilt or renovated with the actor's donation.