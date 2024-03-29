In a significant development at Kaziranga National Park, Iqbal Hussain, a forest officer stationed at the Budhapahar range, has been suspended by the forest department. This action follows an incident involving the discovery of a dead rhinoceros near the Tunikati forest camp within the same range.

The lifeless body of the rhino was uncovered on March 23, sending shockwaves through the conservation community. Notably, initial assessments revealed no indications of leopard involvement in the tragic demise of the endangered animal.

Responding promptly to the distressing event, the forest department swiftly launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the rhino's death. However, amidst the unfolding inquiry, Hussain found himself at the center of attention, facing allegations of neglecting his duties.

The decision to suspend Hussain underscores the seriousness with which the forest department is addressing the incident. This move indicates a commitment to ensuring accountability and upholding the integrity of conservation efforts within the renowned national park.

The suspension of Hussain serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced in safeguarding the rich biodiversity of Kaziranga National Park. As investigations continue, authorities remain vigilant in their pursuit of justice for the fallen rhinoceros and in their dedication to preserving the natural heritage of this iconic sanctuary.