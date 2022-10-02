The Kaziranga National Park opened today for tourists. Visitors wishing to enjoy jeep safari will be able to take the ride in two ranges only due to the rainy weather conditions. The two ranges where visitors will be able to enjoy the safari rides are Kohora (Kaziranga Range) and Bagori (Western Range).

The park remained closed for the last four months due to the monsoon season as monsoon floods submerged vast areas of the animal habitats and other forest and park areas.

“In view of the present road conditions and keeping in mind the inclement weather, the park would be partially opened only for jeep safari in two ranges — Kaziranga Range (Kohora) and Western Range (Bagori),” said a notification released by Kaziranga National Park.

Tourists will be permitted to travel up to Bimoli Tiniali via Donga tower under the Western Range (Bagori) and from Mihimukh via Daflang tower to Vaichamari Junction under the Kaziranga Range (Kohora).

In addition to destroying agriculture, infrastructure, and property in Assam every year, floods also cause severe animal damage in the Kaziranga National Park, which is home to more than 2,600 Indian rhinos.